SDPD Looking for More Alleged Sex Assault Victims of Balboa Park Performer

The San Diego Police Department is looking for more potential victims of a sex assault suspect arrested earlier this month.

SDPD arrested 22-year-old Luis Haaz-Martinez, a street performer known to entertain in Balboa Park, on May 3 for multiple alleged sex assaults that occurred in the area of the park this April.

Police said Haaz-Martinez approached young women after performances and convinced them to walk with him to isolated areas where he would sexually assault them.

Haaz-Martinez faces five felony counts, including sex with a minor, sexual penetration with force, and molestation of a child or person believed to be a child. He is being held on $200,000 bail.

Haaz-Martinez is described as standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds. He has short brown hair, is clean shaven, and has an athletic build, according to SDPD.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of Haaz-Martinez', or anyone with information related to the investigation, can call the department's Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210.

Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers online or by calling (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

