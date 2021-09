Police are on the lookout for suspects in a Labor Day shooting near Belmont Park that left a woman in the hospital.

The woman was shot in the back on Mission Boulevard near West Mission Bay Drive and Ventura Place just after 9:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The woman, 61, was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

