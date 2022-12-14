SDPD Identifies Disturbed Man Shot by Police in City Heights

San Diego Police shot and killed an armed man on Dec. 8 in City Heights. Police identified the deceased man on Wednesday as 58-year-old John Jay Romero.

Just before noon on Dec. 8, police received a call from a resident who "observed a man holding a firearm to his head," SDPD Officer O'Brien said. Officers located the man near Central Avenue and a brief pursuit began while the man was riding a bike. The chase ended in the 4000 block of 42nd Street, near University Avenue, and negotiations began with the man.

The man asked officers to shoot him, according to a news release sent by the department.

The man was hit with at least one bean bag round before being shot by police as he got up with a weapon still in his hands, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Kevin Ralph.

Officers involved in the shooting were identified Wednesday as Officers Jonathan Estrada, Michael Thornton and Gregory Bergman and are all currently assigned to the Mid-City Division. None of them were injured in the incident.

Officers Thornton and Bergman have been employed with the department for a little over two years while Officer Estrada has been employed for three years, according to SDPD.

The sheriff's department Homicide team is investigating the shooting, which is procedure for incidents in which SDPD officers fire their weapons.