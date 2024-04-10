Mother aims to set up scholarship in name of Army Navy Academy grad son who drowned in 2009

The mother of an Oceanside man who drowned while on a trip with a local youth group in 2009 is making good from tragedy with a foundation in his name.

The Rory Graham Jr. Foundation, established in 2011, is named after the 23-year-old who slipped beneath the surface of a lake near Paso Robles while playing with campers from the North Cavalry Church High School youth group.

Graham was the camp's guest speaker that week. He was a graduate of the Army Navy Academy in Carlsbad and became the school's first-ever Black student chaplain. The honor is usually reserved for seniors, but he was elected as a sophomore, and for the next three years, he became affectionately known as "The Rev," his mother, Karen Williams, told NBC 7.

After graduation, Graham went on to Westmont College, where he graduated in just three years. He had shown and interest in politics and law and was awaiting the results of his LSAT exam when he died.

Williams is now hoping the foundation in her son's name can help other young men. She is hosting a Mother's Day tea to raise money for a scholarship that would aid other Black men who want to attend the Army Navy Academy. The scholarship would be the first for the academy to be named after a Black cadet.

The event will be held on April 25 at the El Cajon Country Club. Guests can attend with a $50 donation to the foundation, which will go to the scholarship fund. For tickets or to make a donation directly to the fund, text 760-470-6545 or visit here.

The foundation has also established a "Dress for Success" program that supplies shirts and ties for senior photos to graduating boys from Major General Raymond Murray High School in Vista.

To learn more about the organization, click here.