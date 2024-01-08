Saving Lives Together: Celebrating National Blood Donor Month with San Diego Blood Bank

National Blood Donor Month is an inspiring time to honor and celebrate the remarkable individuals whose donations bring hope and health to our communities. Every drop of blood donated is a lifeline, crucial in treating various medical conditions ranging from emergencies and traumas to chronic diseases like cancer and anemia. As we observe National Blood Donor Month, San Diego Blood Bank proudly stands with blood centers nationwide in highlighting the profound impact of blood donors. Their selfless acts of giving not only save lives but also represent the best of community spirit and compassion.

San Diego Blood Bank relies on approximately 350 blood donations daily to meet the needs of their hospital partners and the patients they serve. These donations are vital for a wide spectrum of patients, from those fighting cancer – who use more than a quarter of the nation’s blood supply – to the 1 in every 83 births in the U.S. that require a blood transfusion.

How You Can Make a Difference

This National Blood Donor Month, your involvement can make a substantial difference. There are several ways you can participate and support:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Donate Blood: Every type of donation – whole blood, double red cells, platelets, or plasma – has a unique impact. Schedule a Donation to join this vital mission.

Every type of donation – whole blood, double red cells, platelets, or plasma – has a unique impact. Schedule a Donation to join this vital mission. Volunteer and Support: Your time and financial contributions are as valuable as blood donations. Explore ways to get involved as a volunteer or how you might support financially.

To learn more about the San Diego Blood Bank, click here!