Santee Man Pleads Not Guilty to Murder in Infant Daughter's Death

By City News Service

A Santee man accused of the death of his infant daughter pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of murder and child abuse.

Daniel Charles Marshall, 34, was arrested and charged last week in connection with the April 25 death of 7-month-old Hailey Marshall.

Paramedics responding to a medical emergency call in the 8600 block of Paseo Del Rey in Santee on April 22 found the child in medical distress, Lt. Thomas Seiver said. She was pronounced dead at a hospital three days later of injuries that included skull fractures, prosecutors said.

The circumstances of the death "warranted further investigation, resulting in the (sheriff's) child abuse unit responding," according to Seiver. "As the investigation progressed, the homicide unit responded and assumed responsibility of the investigation."

Marshall is being held in lieu of a $1 million bail.

