Santee Father Arrested in Infant's April Death

A Santee man was arrested in connection with the death of his seven-month-old child after a half-year investigation into the incident, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.

Daniel Charles Marshall, 35, faces a charge of murder and child abuse charge resulting in death after an incident in his Santee home on April 22, 2020 resulted in his infant's death days later.

SDSO said the baby was found in some sort of medical distress at the home on Paseo Del Rey just west of Gillespie Field and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Days later, on April 25, the child died.

The Child Abuse unit responded to the home to investigate the child's death. Eventually, the SDSO's homicide unit got involved.

After providing enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Marshall on Dec. 3, 2020 -- about eight months following the start of the investigation.

Marshall was booked into San Diego Central Jail on $1 million bail. An arraignment date has not yet been scheduled.

No further information was provided about the circumstances leading to the infant's death.