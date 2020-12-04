Santee

Santee Father Arrested in Infant's April Death

SDSO said the baby was found in some sort of medical distress at the home on Paseo Del Rey just west of Gillespie Field

By Christina Bravo

Handcuffs
Ilkay Dede/EyeEm via Getty Images

A Santee man was arrested in connection with the death of his seven-month-old child after a half-year investigation into the incident, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.

Daniel Charles Marshall, 35, faces a charge of murder and child abuse charge resulting in death after an incident in his Santee home on April 22, 2020 resulted in his infant's death days later.

SDSO said the baby was found in some sort of medical distress at the home on Paseo Del Rey just west of Gillespie Field and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Days later, on April 25, the child died.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Sets Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases

California 3 hours ago

So-Cal On Track for Stay-At-Home Order After Meeting ICU Bed Capacity Trigger

The Child Abuse unit responded to the home to investigate the child's death. Eventually, the SDSO's homicide unit got involved.

After providing enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Marshall on Dec. 3, 2020 -- about eight months following the start of the investigation.

Marshall was booked into San Diego Central Jail on $1 million bail. An arraignment date has not yet been scheduled.

No further information was provided about the circumstances leading to the infant's death.

This article tagged under:

SanteeChild Death
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us