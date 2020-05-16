Santee Dive-In Movie Theatre is Second to Reopen in San Diego

The Santee Drive-In, which first opened in 1962, closed in March due to the pandemic, but doors reopened on Friday night with social guidelines in place.

The Santee Drive-In Movie Theatre is the second outdoor cinema to reopen in San Diego.

Ladies and Gentlemen!Starting Tomorrow, Friday 5/15 we will be Re-Opening!!! Movies start at 8:30 pmTrolls world... Posted by Santee Drive-In Movie Theatre on Thursday, May 14, 2020

As they reopened, new social guidelines were established. They advised those watching a movie to please park 10 feet away from other cars, to watch the movie inside your car, to maintain social distancing when you're out of your car, and to wash your hands with soap and water after using restrooms.

The snack bar will remain closed, but attendees will be able to bring their own.

Two movies are currently showing, and each movie will only be playing one showing per night for the first week, the drive-in said.

Last week, the South Bay Drive-In Theater reopened after it had to close in April due to the pandemic.