3 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash in San Marcos

Authorities closed down South Santa Fe Avenue between North Rancho Santa Fe Road and South Las Flores Drive following the collision

By Danielle Smith

A photo from the scene, showing the aftermath of a crash in San Marcos on April 21, 2024.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital on Sunday night after a three-vehicle crash in San Marcos, authorities said.

The collision happened around 8 p.m. at South Santa Fe Avenue and North Rancho Santa Fe Road.

Two people were transported with broken bones, and a child — who was not injured at the scene — was transported as a precautionary measure, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a possible wrong-way crash and are still investigating for DUI. At this time, SDSO says no one has been taken into custody.

Due to the crash, authorities have closed South Santa Fe Avenue between North Rancho Santa Fe Road and South Las Flores Drive and urged people to avoid the area, the department said in a post on X.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

