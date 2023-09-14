Look up, San Diego. There appears to be a rocket splitting the sky

WATCH: What appears to be a soaring rocket piqued the interest of people across San Diego County as it soared through the sky Thursday evening. NBC 7 is working to confirm where the rocket took off, and who launched it.

NBC 7 viewers from all over the county sent in video, tagged us in social media posts and called our desk to report the spectacle. First reports came in at around 7:30 p.m.

The unofficial launch tracking website spacelaunchschedule.com reported a launch out of Vandenburgh Space Force Base between 7 and 8:15 p.m. We have not confirmed that information.

This story will be updated as NBC 7 gathers information. Check back for updates.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

SpaceX launched a test flight of Starship, its biggest and most powerful rocket. The launch lasted four minutes before a “rapid unscheduled disassembly.”