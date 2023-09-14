San Diego

Look up, San Diego. There appears to be a rocket splitting the sky

NBC 7 is working to confirm where the rocket came from

By Rafael Avitabile

A rocket shooting through space visible form San Diego County on Sep. 14, 2023.
NBC 7

WATCH: What appears to be a soaring rocket piqued the interest of people across San Diego County as it soared through the sky Thursday evening. NBC 7 is working to confirm where the rocket took off, and who launched it.

NBC 7 viewers from all over the county sent in video, tagged us in social media posts and called our desk to report the spectacle. First reports came in at around 7:30 p.m.

The unofficial launch tracking website spacelaunchschedule.com reported a launch out of Vandenburgh Space Force Base between 7 and 8:15 p.m. We have not confirmed that information.

This story will be updated as NBC 7 gathers information. Check back for updates.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

SpaceX launched a test flight of Starship, its biggest and most powerful rocket. The launch lasted four minutes before a “rapid unscheduled disassembly.”

Related Stories

NASA 16 hours ago

NASA releases UFO report, says new science techniques needed to better understand them

UFO Jul 27

‘They're real': Paranormal expert responds to congressional UFO hearing

Mexico Sep 13

‘Alien corpses' are shown at Mexico's first UFO hearing

This article tagged under:

San Diego
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us