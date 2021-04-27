San Dieguito Union HS District Superintendent Resigns

A big announcement was expected Tuesday night at a special board meeting of the San Dieguito Union High School District, which serves the families of many North County communities.

NBC 7 confirmed late in the afternoon that Superintendent Robert Haley was no longer working with the district, nor would he return in that role in the future.

Haley's contract expired June 1.

NBC 7 was told the reason for Haley's departure is not related to anything illegal or improper.

The San Dieguito Union High School District Board of Trustees issued a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying it "has approved a voluntary resignation agreement with Dr. Robert Haley, and his last day as superintendent is April 30, 2021. The board wishes Dr. Haley well."

Haley is being compensated on his way out the door -- the district said he would receive a year's salary and that the district will "maintain his health and welfare benefits until April 30, 2022, or until he obtains benefit coverage elsewhere, whichever occurs first."

Also in the statement, the board said it would begin a search for a replacement immediately and was looking for applicants to find someone to serve as an interim superintendent while the search was conducted.

Haley was asked for a comment by NBC 7 regarding his departure and was told that he would issue a statement on Wednesday.

The district reopened for in-person learning on March 16, a day before it planned to reopen and before the county moved into the red tier, when state guidelines would allow schools to reopen for in-person instruction.

Students and parents had been urging the district since last year to get students back for in-person instruction. Ultimately some parents in North County filed a lawsuit against the state, and on March 15, a judge ruled that schools that had not been able to reopen while the county was in the purple tier could reopen, without regard to when the county would move to the updated red tier.