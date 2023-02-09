San Diego's Warming Trend to Give Way to Rain Possibility This Weekend

Unseasonably warm temperatures that have made for beautiful weather the past couple of days will slowly come to an end as the end of our week brings the possibility of some rain.

Breezy offshore winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory for San Diego County mountains and valleys through 6 p.m. Friday. Winds will travel at speeds of 15 to 25 mph in impacted areas, with isolated gusts potentially reaching up to 50 mph.

Thursday's forecast is as followed:

Coast – 74

Inland – 79

Mountains – 54

Deserts – 76

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

It’s thanks to an area of high pressure over Nevada and Utah that we have these offshore winds and this warming trend.

“So inland and the coast, we’ll see temperatures running near 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. “It’s all because of that area of high pressure still sending us the offshore flow. It’ll keep warming us up through tomorrow.”

Don’t get too used to these mild conditions, though, since the region’s weather will do quite a 180-degree turn.

“Saturday, we start to cool down quite a bit,” Parveen said. “That’s because those onshore winds come back in.”

Along with decreased temps, wet weather could possibly close out our week.

“Sunday, that’s when we have a chance for a couple of light showers,” Parveen forecasted. “There’s a possibility we could see a chance late Saturday, but also late Sunday.”