San Diego's Roosevelt Middle School to get major upgrades

San Diego Unified School District Tuesday began work on one of the region's first schools, part of an effort to modernize the district's oldest campuses.

Roosevelt Middle School, adjacent to the San Diego Zoo in Balboa Park, was opened in September 1922 as Roosevelt Junior High School, second only to Memorial Junior High School as one of the first junior high schools in San Diego.

The project begun Tuesday is a campus renovation that will include a new student services and classroom facility, converting existing offices to classrooms, creating a south parking lot with a student drop-off and pick-up area and enhancing security and sustainability, according to a district statement.

"We look forward to new facilities that will enhance student learning," Roosevelt Principal Bernard Steinberger said. "Every student deserves a safe and secure campus and classrooms that inspire them to learn and succeed."

Jazz and orchestra students greeted parents and district leaders Tuesday morning to celebrate the start of the project, estimated to be completed in summer 2026.

According to the district, Roosevelt is an International Baccalaureate school and offers courses in Spanish language immersion, world languages, integrated math for high school credit, and community-minded projects for eighth-grade students, with electives in band, orchestra, digital music, art, Gateway to Technology, ASB and yearbook.

"San Diego Unified is proud to offer Dual Language and IB Programs like the one here at Roosevelt, giving all students the chance to learn a new language," Superintendent Lamont Jackson said.

The main campus entryway along Upas Street in North Park will include new student services, a classroom facility and a visitor parking area. The student services building will be renovated and converted into classrooms with new furniture and flooring, LED lighting, mechanical systems, roofing and modern technology.

Site security improvements are planned to include perimeter fencing, cameras, a public address system, and fire alarm equipment will be added throughout the campus. Solar panels will be installed in a new parking lot along Zoo Drive. A student drop-off and pick-up area will be created in the new parking lot.

The project follows a campus modernization project at the city's oldest high school, San Diego High School. The 142-year-old campus started construction in late 2021 to transform the campus frontage on Park Boulevard, expand the central quad and renovate classrooms and student support spaces.

"San Diegans continue to invest in our schools by passing local bond measures that greatly impact our students," Board of Education Trustee Richard Barrera said. "Soon, two of our longest-standing schools will have facilities that will make families, students, and alumni proud."

According to the district, San Diego Unified's capital projects are funded by the district's Propositions S and Z, and Measures YY and U, local bond measures approved by San Diego voters to repair, renovate and revitalize neighborhood schools.