San Diego's new free mattress recycling program fit for a king … or a queen or a twin

San Diego's Environmental Services Department unveiled its free Bye Bye Mattress disposal program at the Miramar Landfill on Wednesday

The new program, in conjunction with the Mattress Recycling Council, allows San Diegans to drop off mattresses and box springs at the new collection site, located on the east side of the entrance of the landfill on Convoy Street.

"We are thrilled to announce our participation in MRC's Bye Bye Mattress program," said Matthew Cleary, assistant director of the city's Environmental Services Department. "By dropping off mattresses and box springs at our new collection site, San Diegans are helping reduce waste, as the city collects these bulky items to be recycled instead of them ending up in the landfill, or worse, on the side of the road."

NBC 7 spotted several people dropping off mattresses at the new collection site. Bedding, matress toppers and bed frames are not being accepted at this location in the dump. The program soft-launched in July; more than 2,000 items have already been collected.

Mattress collection hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with the site closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Recyclers can drop off up to 10 items per trip.

Mattresses and box springs must not be severely damaged, wet, twisted, frozen, soiled or infested with bedbugs, a city statement reads.