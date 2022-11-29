San Diego Zoo

San Diego's Galapagos Grandma Celebrates 138th Birthday

The San Diego Zoo is throwing the shindig of the century for a beloved Galapagos tortoise’s birthday

By Mackenzie Stafford

Zoo visitors play with a giant Galápagos tortoise named 'Grandma' who is estimated between 120 to 140 years old inside its enclosure at the San Diego Zoo, California on January 13, 2015. The tortoises are native to the Galápagos Islands off South America and also the Aldabra Island in the Indian Ocean and are the largest species of tortoise.
MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

The tale is as old as time... Who won the race? Slow and steady like the tortoise or speedy like the hare? This San Diego resident may not have been fast, but she won by outliving the average hare by over 130 years.

One of the oldest members of the San Diego Zoo, a beloved Galapagos tortoise named Grandma, turned 138 years old Tuesday.

Grandma may sound like she’s about to earn her senior discount but according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance’s website, the oldest tortoise on record lived to be 171 years old, so Grandma is still in her prime.

In order to celebrate her milestone birthday, wildlife specialists may feed her a nice mix of flowers, fruits, grasses and leaves; she may even get some prickly pear cactus -- a Galapagos tortoise fan favorite -- to celebrate the special occasion.

If you’d like to learn more about Grandma and her fellow Galapagos tortoise friends, you can visit them at the San Diego Zoo or read all sorts of tortoise fun facts on their website.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Zoo
