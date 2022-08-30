These Boots Are Made For Walking: San Diego Zoo Penguin Gets Orthopedic Shoes

A member of the San Diego Zoo's African penguin colony has been fitted with orthopedic footwear to help it deal with a degenerative foot condition.

The 4-year-old penguin named Lucas has lesions on his feet due to a chronic condition known as bumblefoot, which covers a range of avian foot problems, the San Diego Wildlife Alliance said Monday in a press release.

"Unfortunately, Lucas’s bumblefoot is believed to be a permanent condition, so the wildlife team decided to use the boots to make him as comfortable as possible as he goes about his normal daily routine," the SDZWA said. "The boots should protect the lesions already present on his feet, while minimizing the risk of him developing additional sores."

If left untreated, bumblefoot could lead to sepsis and death by infection.

The zoo's wildlife care specialists turned to an organization called Thera-Paw, which creates rehabilitative and assistive products for animals with special needs.

Thera-Paw created custom shoes made of neoprene and rubber to prevent pressure sores from developing when Lucas stands and walks. The shoes are cushioned and use Velcro to hold them in place so Lucas is able to climb rocks, swim, nest and even find a mate like the rest of his penguin colony, San Diego Zoo veterinarian Dr. Beth Bicknese said.

The penguin's problems began more than three years ago., the zoo said. A spinal infection left him with weak muscles and the inability to stand upright. The team gave Lucas pain medication and physical treatments but when those failed, they reached out to Thera-Paw for custom boots.

"One thing that never gets old is seeing an animal’s life dramatically improve after using one of our aids. It inspires and drives us every day," Thera-Paw founder Ilaria Borghese said in a statement.

The SDZWA said Lucas' gait and balance has improved thanks to his new shoes.

African penguins have suffered a massive population decline and are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.