San Diego

San Diego Zoo, Safari Park To Reopen Saturday

Daily capacity will be limited and same-day reentry won't be permitted, the parks said

By City News Service

An image of the San Diego Zoo entrance.
Nicole Gomez

The San Diego Zoo and San Diego Safari Park will reopen Saturday with limited shows, shopping, dining and transportation and a vow to focus on safety.

Guests will be required to answer a few health questions before entering the parks. There is a mask requirement for guests and employees. Parks will have signs reminding visitors to social distance.

Daily capacity will be limited and same-day reentry won't be permitted, the parks said. Reservations will be required for everyone older than 2.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Stay-Home Order, Curfew Lifted; Some Sports, Live Entertainment Return

Chula Vista 11 hours ago

Four Firefighters Hurt Battling Building Fire in Chula Vista

"Although your next visit might feel a bit different from your past treks through the Zoo and Safari Park, you'll discover there is still plenty to see and do," a statement from the parks said. "Guests can once again experience wildlife with their families, stroll among diverse habitats, and take part in fun, educational activities that bring us closer to the natural world."

The announcement of the reopening was made Monday, hours after a regional stay-at-home order was lifted. The parks have been closed since a state order went into effect Dec. 7.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San DiegoSan Diego ZooreopeningSan Diego Zoo Safari Parksafari park
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us