San Diego organization helps secure 12,000 additional visas for Afghan refugees

When President Joe Biden signed the latest $1.2 trillion congressional spending bill into law in March, he authorized an additional 12,000 Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) to help Afghans who aided the U.S. during its longest war relocate.

Shawn VanDiver is a San Diego veteran who founded #AfghanEvac, which has been working on securing visas for Afghans since the U.S. withdrawal in 2021. The additional visas, he said, could help 50,000 people find refuge in the U.S.

"What's really important is that our job isn't done," said VanDiver. "And I'm really happy to report that so much infrastructure is in place for us to finish the job and see it through. This remains an urgent issue. People are in danger."

VanDiver said his goals with #AfghanEvac are to make the visa acquisition system for Afghan allies run smoother, to reduce uncertainty and to help people establish a permanent home in the U.S. He said housing affordability is top of mind.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Thanks to the work of #AfhanEvac, partner organizations and amenable government entities, VanDiver said, the system has picked up speed. In fact, he said, the bureaucracy was moving so quickly that only about 8,000 visas were left.

"There's a lot of rage and anger from the August 2021 withdrawal,” said VanDiver. "And, you know, I harbor some as well. But what we've seen since then has been creative thinking, has been figuring out how to rebuild."

Samad, who asked NBC 7 only to use his first name in order to protect loved ones in Afghanistan, came to the U.S. on an SIV a decade ago. He has been active in the push to bring to the United States the Afghan partners who are threatened by Taliban persecution.

"This will really, really bring a smile to so many children's faces now, the wives and husbands who will have a brighter future," Samad said. "I personally know a lot of families that are in danger. They really need to get out and move on with their lives."

VanDiver said an influx of Afghans resettling in the United States will require support from civilians and veterans. Those interested in learning more about #AfghanEvac can attend a webinar on April 4.

"It’s allowing the United States to make good on unfulfilled promises," VanDiver said. "This represents the first time since the withdrawal that Congress has done anything to help Afghans.