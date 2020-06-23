Juneteenth

San Diego Unified to Consider Recognizing Juneteenth as Annual Holiday

The meeting will be live-streamed on the SDUSD YouTube channel starting at 5 p.m.

By Sophia McCullough and Christina Bravo

Juneteenth
Getty Images

Juneteenth Independence Day. Freedom or Emancipation day. Annual american holiday, celebrated in June 19.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The San Diego Unified Board of Education is voting Tuesday on whether to recognize Juneteenth, June 19, as an annual district holiday to celebrate the "past, present, and future of Black resilience, culture, and liberation."

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to enforce the end to slavery, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln.

It is celebrated annually but has gained much more attention since protests erupted following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis in May. 

Local

San Diego County Jun 20

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Positive Rate Up, 10 Community Outbreaks in 7 Days

1 hour ago

Chargers Owner Dean Spanos Is Moving

The resolution hopes staff, students and the community would use the day to "reflect on the historical oppression of the Black community and engage in individual and collective action to break the cycle of systemic racism that exists today."

The resolution sponsored by Board President Dr. John Lee Evans and Trustee Sharon Whitehurst-Payne would ask educators to have lessons throughout the year to teach students about Juneteenth and current movements like Black Lives Matter, according to the SDUSD.

Discussing Juneteenth and its significance would further teach students about the systems of oppression that affect the physical and mental health, safety, and education of the Black community.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the SDUSD YouTube channel starting at 5 p.m.

This article tagged under:

JuneteenthGeorge FloydSan Diego Unified School District
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us