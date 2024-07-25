San Diego to host public forums to determine resident trash-collection needs

San Diego residents will be asked to weigh in on their trash collection and recycling needs through a series of community forums to be held in all nine city council districts, as the city works to determine how much it will charge in fees for waste services at single-family homes, it was announced Thursday.

The forums kicking off next month are part of outreach efforts to evaluate what types of services residents are seeking and how much in trash-pickup fees will be charged.

A recent voter-approved amendment to the People's Ordinance paved the way for the city to adopt a monthly fee for solid trash pickup for single-family homes and multi-family complexes with up to four residences on a single lot.

Such fees are not currently being charged, but are expected to eventually apply to around 285,000 residential properties currently serviced by the city. The new services and fees are not expected to be rolled out until next summer.

The in-person meetings will each be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees will be asked to provide feedback on their preferences and giveaway items such as kitchen pails for food scrap collection.

The meetings are scheduled for:

Monday, Aug. 5: Logan Heights Library, 567 S. 28th St., for District 8

Tuesday, Aug. 6: Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library, 5148 Market St., for District 4

Monday, Aug. 12: Mira Mesa Library, 8405 New Salem St., for District 6

Tuesday, Aug. 13: Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway, for District 9

Monday, Aug. 19: Mission Hills-Hillcrest/Knox Library, 215 W. Washington St., for District 3

Monday, Aug. 26: Point Loma/Hervey Library, 3701 Voltaire St., for District 2

Tuesday, Aug. 27: Serra Mesa-Kearny Mesa Library, 9005 Aero Drive, for District 7

Tuesday, Sept. 3: Scripps Miramar Ranch Library, 10301 Scripps Lake Drive, for District 5

Monday, Sept. 9: La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave., for District 1

There will also be a virtual meeting on Saturday, Aug. 24. from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Further details on the potential services and fees can be found here.