San Diego to Hold Celebration of Lifting of COVID-19 Restrictions

A "Back Together San Diego County" celebration of the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in California will be held Tuesday morning, officials announced.

Nathan Fletcher, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, will host the celebration beginning at 6:30 a.m. at the County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway.

The celebration will include live music, free breakfast snacks and refreshments, a press conference and ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the administration center to the public again.

"On Tuesday, San Diego County's economy will fully reopen, along with the rest of California," county officials said. "Chair Fletcher is hosting the morning celebration for the community because it's time for San Diego County to come back together so we can move forward with our recovery from COVID-19 and recapture the true spirit of our region."

The community is invited to attend the free outdoor celebration and the festivities will include:

6:30 a.m. breakfast snacks, refreshments from local businesses at no cost while supplies last;

7 a.m. live music provided by Wonderbus Entertainment;

7:30 a.m. kickoff press conference;

8 a.m. ribbon-cutting and opening of the County Administration Center.

Cox Communications is sponsoring the celebration.

Fletcher will join with vice chair Nora Vargas and partners from the San Diego Downtown Partnership, Asian Business Association of San Diego, San Diego Tourism Authority, Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce, San Diego Convention Center, San Diego Regional Chamber, San Diego Event Coalition and Dream Hahn in the celebration.

Local vendors scheduled to provide goods and services include: Nostalgia Coffee Roasters, Super Cocina, San Diego Balloons & More, Coffee 'N' Talk and Wonderbus Entertainment.