Timeline: 15 Months of Restrictions Behind Us as California Pivots to Full Reopening

Since early 2020, warnings and restrictions were put in place to protect San Diegans from COVID-19. And after 15 months, California leaders are finally ready to lift most of those orders and fully reopen the state.

That means saying goodbye to face masks and social distancing and hello to businesses at full capacity – with some catches, of course. (For a breakdown of what a reopened California means for you, click here.)

But, how did we get to this point?

Well, to find out, let’s look back at the major restrictions San Diego County faced during the height of the pandemic – from a tiered reopening system to an on-again, off-again relationship with bars to a time where sitting on the beach was banned.

Notable COVID-19 Restrictions in San Diego County

Of course, as more and more restrictions fade, San Diegans should note that the pandemic is not over just yet -- and variants and other data are continuously being researched and understood.

Continue to follow local health guidelines.