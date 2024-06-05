San Diego SWAT team responds to barricaded suspect at Nestor apartment complex

A San Diego SWAT team is responding to a barricaded suspect believed to be armed in an apartment complex in the Nestor neighborhood on Wednesday night, police said.

The female suspect is believed to be connected to an assault with a deadly weapon that was reported in the area of Nestor Avenue and Hollister Street just before 7 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect was reported to be armed with a knife, chasing people and stabbing a door, SDPD Lt. Dan Meyer said, adding that there is no known relationship between the suspect and the victims she was chasing.

Officers found the suspect near the 1100 block of Nestor Avenue, but she barricaded herself inside her apartment unit, SDPD said. The surrounding units have been evacuated, the department said.

Negotiations were ongoing for about three hours before the SWAT team was called in, Meyer said.

At this time, there are no reported injuries, officials said.

Police are trying to determine if mental illness or drug use is involved.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.