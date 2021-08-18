San Diego Superior Court to Require Facial Coverings in All Courthouses Again

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in San Diego County, the San Diego Superior Court is reinstating a facial covering requirement for all court visitors and employees regardless of vaccination status, it announced Wednesday.

Facial coverings will be required immediately at the South County courthouse in Chula Vista as the court has been notified of five positive COVID-19 test results at the facility, according to Emily Cox with the Superior Court's Public Affairs Office.

All other court facilities will start requiring facial coverings on Aug. 23.

Hand sanitizer stations will remain available in all public spaces within all courthouses and filters have also been installed to reduce airborne particles. Fresh air circulation has also been increased throughout the courthouses. Cleaning of all high-touch areas, like door handles and elevator buttons, will continue, the court said.

Online remote services remain available and have increased wherever possible.

Online chat support has been introduced for Traffic and Probate case types, Cox said. Family cases online chat is expected to be introduced later this month.

For further details, visit the county's court website.