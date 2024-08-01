San Diego State Aztecs football team opens 1st training camp under head coach Sean Lewis

San Diego State's football team opened training camp on Thursday on Montezuma Mesa. It's the first time new head coach Sean Lewis is in charge.

And oh goodness, is it a different vibe.

The pace is faster, the energy is higher, the coach is jumping into drills. Yes, that last one does, in fact happen. Lewis, a tight end at Wisconsin during his playing days, joins in to do some hands-on instruction at the drop of a hat, almost as if he's suddenly overcome by the urge to play football again.

"I'm always going to be in the mix. I'm always going to be a part of it," says Lewis, smiling from ear to ear. "I truly believe that as coaches, we're in the business of transferring energy. If I'm standing the middle of field observing with my arms crossed, that's not the energy that I want the football team to represent and to play with, right?"

This is not just Lewis lip service. He lives it at practice.

"I'm gonna get my hands dirty. I'm going to roll up," says Lewis. "I love being a part of special teams and truly being an assistant coach in that area. And then obviously getting in the mix with the offense and have my fingerprints involved on that so we can get that right and get to where it needs to be as well."

This is a far cry from the way things were under previous regimes that were led by extremely good football coaches but also a little more reserved. The players seem to enjoy taking that energy transfer.

"It's good. You know, it gives us a real game-time look at what to do or don't do when we're in that situation. Him giving us that look gets us ready," says wide receiver Mekhi Shaw.

"I think that is very important. I mean, not for everyone, but for me it is because I like my coach to be involved," says running back Kenan Christon. "I mean, just for him to do that, just jump in and practice, not everyone can do that. For him to be able to interact with us whenever he wants is great."

Of course, on the first day of camp the energy is high for everyone. The question is, how will it be two weeks in when the heat takes its toll and classes start up again?

With coach Lewis in charge, it will probably be even more electric.

"I think we'd been doing a disservice to the kids if we weren't bringing our best energy, our best selves with the small window of time that we have with these guys," says Lewis. "So, we owe it to them that they get our absolute best each and every single day. I think that energy and that attitude is a choice. I didn't wake up this morning, put my feet on the ground and say, hey, we're going have an average day. Like, this is going to be a great day."

If the attitude takes root this could be a great season for the Aztecs.