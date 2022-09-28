San Diego Singer Earns Spot on ‘The Voice'

San Diegan Destiny Leigh just earned a spot on “Team Gwen” on the hit NBC show “The Voice.”

We first introduced you to the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts alum more than a year ago, when she was awarded a full-tuition scholarship to the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Now in her third semester, Leigh said she is learning a lot, especially when it comes to performing.

“When I got to Berklee, I auditioned for the Berklee Beyonce Ensemble,” she said. “So it really prepared me for ‘The Voice’ because it taught me that you can’t just stand on stage and sing. You have to give a performance and truly be as confident as you can.”

Still, she said she was pretty nervous when she took the stage for her blind audition. Not nearly as nervous though as her mom, who along with her brother, has been her biggest supporter.

“We came to the United States when I was a year old from Sofia, Bulgaria, so she was always working hard to make ends meet,” Leigh said. “It was very tough for us. We, at one point, we were homeless.”

They couldn’t afford vocal training. On top of that, Leigh said she was incredibly shy.

“We’re just like wow, the fact that, you know, you start from not even being able to sing on stages because I was very shy, to getting to this big stage. It was just amazing,” she said.

Up next, Leigh will go head-to-head with one of her teammates in the Battle Rounds.

To find out how she does, be sure to watch “The Voice” Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC 7.