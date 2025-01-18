San Diego County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team help with LA fire recovery

It has been 10 days since the start of the wildfires in Los Angeles County. Tens of thousands of acres have burned, and at least 27 people have been killed. At the same time, there are more than 30 people still missing.

They range in age from 49 to 93. Search teams are going from home to home in the burn zones. Leading the way are the dedicated volunteers of San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Search and Rescue team (SAR).

After completing a three-day mission in Altadena, where the Eaton Fire destroyed thousands of homes, they were asked to return.

"To actually see it in person and smell it, my heart goes out to the community," SDSO Sgt. Anthony Abutin said.

Abutin is the SAR team leader. He spoke to NBC 7 from where the group was stationed Friday along Pacific Coast Highway. He says it is a unique experience.

"There is no rhythm to this. When we were driving around, some houses would be spared, and then 10 to 15 or 20 homes destroyed," Abutin said.

Abutin and his 25-member group of San Diego County volunteers are going house to house in Malibu's Zuma Beach community. While the team's most common mission is searching for hikers or elderly people with medical issues, you could say this search is more forensic.

"They're literally sifting through ashes, looking for anything possibly human-related," Abutin said.

The job is as enormous as the multimillion-dollar Malibu mansions destroyed there. They have just 25 volunteers and two search dogs.

As of Friday night, at least 27 people have died in the Los Angeles County fires, and another 31 remain missing. Time is of the essence, and conditions are unmerciful.

"It's just really stressful, making sure my guys are safe," Abutin said. "The work they are doing is both physically and mentally draining."

Beyond the search for the missing or their remains, the SAR team helps with debris removal. They bring relief and resources to the worst hit areas.

Abutin says the SAR team will stay in the Los Angeles area as long as they are needed, but they are tentatively scheduled to return on Tuesday.