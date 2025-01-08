San Diego area fire crews deployed to fight LA wildfires

San Diego fire crews have deployed resources to help in the firefight against several major wildfires in the Los Angeles area that have destroyed hundreds of homes, forced thousands to evacuate and killed at least 2 people.

The Chula Vista Fire Department said they have deployed 27 personnel and 8 fire apparatuses to assist. CVFD also said they have staffed the city with an additional fire engine and 6 personnel, "to ensure we are prepared to protect our citizens during this high fire risk wind event."

The San Diego Fire Department said they have sent one four-person crew as part of a strike team, that includes four fire engines with four crew members each, to Los Angeles. The team is made up of crews from Poway Fire, Chula Vista Fire, Carlsbad Fire, SDFD and National City Fire, SDFD spokesperson Mónica Muñoz said.

The White House has also directed the U.S. Navy to aid in the firefight. The U.S. Navy will deploy 10 water-dropping helicopters from San Diego.

The federal government has also authorized the use of six U.S. Forest Service air tankers, 10 federal firefighting helicopters, dozens of U.S. Forest Service firefighters and two air support units from the National Guard.