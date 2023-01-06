San Diego Sheriff's Deputy Arrested for Alleged Burglaries, Drug Offenses

A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of drug crimes and more than a dozen counts of burglary.

At around 7:30 a.m., detectives arrested Deputy Cory Richey at his work and booked him into San Diego Central Jail for a felony warrant for 13 counts of burglary and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to sheriff's officials.

Richey has been employed with the Sheriff's Department since March 2007. Several search warrants were executed and an investigation is ongoing.

In a prepared statement, sheriff's officials said their agency "does not tolerate any criminal activity from our employees and investigates all actions of misconduct."

"We hold our employees accountable for decisions made and actions taken," the statement asserts. "As steadfast public servants, we will continue to maintain the highest level of expectations and require all our employees to adhere to policies and procedures, as well as all federal, state and local statutes."

Richey has been suspended without pay and his bail has been set at $250,000.