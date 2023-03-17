San Diego

San Diego Seals host first ever Latin Heritage Night and pre-game wrestling matches.

March 31st at Pechanga Arena San Diego

Level Up Wrestling & Let Me Stamp It invite you to attend the San Diego Seals first ever Latin Heritage Night And pre-game wrestling matches on March 31st, 7pm, at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Take advantage of a discounted ticket offer, courtesy of Love Thy Neighbor. This link will close 48 hours before the game. All fans will be sent their tickets via email prior to the event.

$5 will be donated back to Love Thy Neighbor

For more information and/or to purchase tickets, click here!

This article tagged under:

San DiegoCommunity
