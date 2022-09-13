San Diego Relatives Plead for Help Finding Missing 88-Year-Old Great-Grandmother

For the past two weeks, Kayla Farley and her family have been putting up flyers and sharing a California Highway Patrol Silver Alert of her at-risk/missing great-grandmother, Manuela Smith.

On Sept. 2, on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the CHP issued a Silver Alert, asking anyone to call 911 if they spotted Smith, who is about 4 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, and has long gray hair and brown eyes. Her family is desperately trying to find her and is asking for the public’s help.

"We've set out posters, I've sent out Instagram posts, I've sent out a post that over 750 people shared," Farley said. "We're doing everything that we can to figure out where her whereabouts are."

According to Farley, Smith was last living in Hemet with her daughter while she awaited new housing in San Diego, and during that time, Smith developed dementia.

"Very shortly after that, she was wandering out and confused about where she was, and saying she wanted to come home to her youngest son, which is my uncle, who is homeless," Farley explained. "She wanted to make her way back here — was very stubborn about that — and everyone tried to keep her safe in Hemet, but she left in the middle of the night, and no one knew where she went, but somehow she made her way here to San Diego."

Smith's relatives in San Diego say they've received numerous tips about where Smith was last seen, with possible sightings across San Diego, in downtown, the Midway District and Hillcrest. Then on Labor Day, the family got a lead.

"I got called at 3:52 a.m," said Aimee Zamudio, who works for the non-profit Housing 4 the Homeless, which tries to find a place for homeless seniors to stay.

That night, Zamudio met Smith at a bus stop near Scripps Mercy Hospital, where, the family says, the 88-year-old had gone in for back pain and was then discharged.

"They should’ve made sure that my mom called someone and that someone picked my mother up," said Norma Smith, Manuela's daughter. "That’s what they do when you discharge any other time."

NBC 7 reached out to Scripps Hospital about its discharge protocol, and in a statement, Scripps shared how hospitals do not receive Silver Alerts from law enforcement and that Scripps does not discharge anyone exhibiting an inability to understand or make their own medical decisions.

Zamudio took Manuela to a hotel that night and notified her family members, but when they arrived at the hotel, it was too late. The missing great-grandmother was gone.

"Or somebody hurt her, because people are not kind to old people no more, and that’s my worst fear," said Norma through tears.

Scripps Health also told NBC 7 in a statement:

Scripps ensures all patients are safe to leave the hospital and works with them to develop a discharge plan, which includes giving them discharge instructions, follow up for medical or behavioral health care needs and providing them with information and access to community resources so they can access food, clothing, shelter and access to transportation to their chosen destination, as applicable. Patients are involved in their discharge coordination. They have a right to self-determination and can accept or decline the resources offered.

The CHP Silver Alert lists Manuela Smith as 87-years-old; however, family members told NBC 7 that Smith is in fact 88.