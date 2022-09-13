Carlsbad: Car Flies off Cliff, Lands on Beach

Police in North County said a driver went off a coast road Friday, plummeting to the beach below.

A spokeswoman for the Carlsbad Police Department said a woman "left the Carlsbad Boulevard roadway at Solamar Drive" shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The woman was hospitalized after the crash near Turnaround Beach near South Carlsbad State Beach. Her condition is unknown.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There is a sharp, significant — at least dozens of feet — though not sheer drop to the beach from Solamar Drive.

Check back here for updates on this breaking-news story — Ed.