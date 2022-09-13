Carlsbad

Carlsbad: Car Flies off Cliff, Lands on Beach

Driver was hospitalized after Tuesday morning crash in Carlsbad

By Eric S. Page

The foot of Solamar Drive in Carlsbad
Getty Street

Police in North County said a driver went off a coast road Friday, plummeting to the beach below.

A spokeswoman for the Carlsbad Police Department said a woman "left the Carlsbad Boulevard roadway at Solamar Drive" shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The woman was hospitalized after the crash near Turnaround Beach near South Carlsbad State Beach. Her condition is unknown.

There is a sharp, significant — at least dozens of feet — though not sheer drop to the beach from Solamar Drive.

