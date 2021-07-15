San Diego Registered Voters Will Recieve Mail Ballot for Gubernatorial Recall Election in August

What to Know The date of the recall election has been set for Sept. 14

The Registrar of Voters is alerting all active registered voters in San Diego County that they will soon receive a ballot in the mail for the California Gubernatorial Recall Election.

Ballots will be mailed the week of Aug. 16 for the Sept. 14 election. It will give voters a month to fill them out.

The election comes after the California secretary of state certified the recall effort against Newsom collected enough verified signatures to initiate the special election, with more than 1.7 million people backing the measure, according to a press release.

How to Vote

Voters can return their ballot in the mail, no postage necessary, or at one of the mail ballot drop-off locations in the county.

The county will also have in-person voting locations across the county for four days. From Saturday, Sept. 11 through Monday, Sept. 13 the polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Election Day, the hours will change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the in-person voting locations and the Registrar's office.

Voters can also take advantage of early voting starting Aug. 16 at the Registrar’s office. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Voters are encouraged to check their voter registration information by visiting the county's website and making sure their information is up to date.

Those who have moved or changed their name must re-register to vote.

Those who are first-time voters must also be registered to vote in the upcoming election.

What Will the Recall Ballot Look Like?

The recall ballot will have two parts.

In the first part, voters would have the option to vote “yes” or “no” to the question of whether to remove the Governor from office.

In the second part, the voter would have an opportunity to select a replacement candidate. If more than 50% of voters vote to recall the Governor, then the replacement candidate with the most votes would be elected.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, there have been 54 efforts to recall California governors since the power was put in the state constitution in 1911. Only one succeeded: Gov. Gray Davis was recalled in 2003 and was replaced by Arnold Schwarzenegger.