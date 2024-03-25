first alert forecast

Rain totals: Recent storm brings at least half an inch of rain to some places in San Diego

By NBC 7 Staff

Raindrops on camera lense
NBC10

This weekend's storm brought at least half an inch of rain to most of San Diego County over the weekend, according to data from the National Weather Service

The highest total was at Lake Cuyamca in our mountains with 2.67 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. The San Diego International Airport saw .12 inches, Chula Vista saw .34 inches and Julian saw 1.78 inches.

Earlier this month, San Diego surpassed its annual rainfall average since the water year began on Oct. 1.

Here are the rain totals through 10:49 p.m. Sunday from the NWS:

