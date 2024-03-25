Rain totals: Recent storm brings at least half an inch of rain to some places in San Diego

This weekend's storm brought at least half an inch of rain to most of San Diego County over the weekend, according to data from the National Weather Service

The highest total was at Lake Cuyamca in our mountains with 2.67 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. The San Diego International Airport saw .12 inches, Chula Vista saw .34 inches and Julian saw 1.78 inches.

Here's a link to the rainfall summary through 7 PM Sunday:https://t.co/X5HpM9Pyet



Earlier this month, San Diego surpassed its annual rainfall average since the water year began on Oct. 1.

Here are the rain totals through 10:49 p.m. Sunday from the NWS: