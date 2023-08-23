barrio logan

San Diego police release pics of suspect who allegedly killed homeless man in Barrio Logan

Brian Noel, who was 53 when he died, was shot several times in the chest

By Eric S. Page and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

San Diego police said on Wednesday that they know who gunned down a man in Barrio Logan in early June and want the public's help finding the alleged killer.

The lifeless body of Brian Noel, 53, was found at around 6 a.m. on June 2 in the 1600 block of Logan Avenue, not far from Commercial Street. Officers had been sent out to the site after several people called 911 about the shooting. He had been shot several times in his chest that Friday morning, according to San Diego police.

Homicide detectives are searching for the person who shot a man in Barrio Logan.

At the time, SDPD described Noel as homeless.

Police now believe, based on surveillance video and interviews with witnesses, that Noel had had a brief altercation with 42-year-old David Gatheright, who then pulled out a gun and shot Noel to death.

San Diego police are urging anybody with information about the case or about Gatheright's whereabouts to call (619) 531-2293. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

