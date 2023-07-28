San Diego police investigating shooting of teen in Bay Terraces

San Diego Police Department officers Friday investigated the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in connection with a reported assault with a deadly weapon incident in the Bay Terraces neighborhood.

At 11:42 a.m., officers were sent to 7844 Paradise Valley Road after witnesses reported hearing four to five gunshots, according to a SDPD Watch Commander's Office report.

Witnesses also told police they saw a man "firing a handgun, before running through the apartment complex," according to the report.

Officers searched the area but didn't locate a victim, police said.

One hour later, a teen walked into the Scripps Mercy Hospital in the Hillcrest neighborhood, with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.

Police said the victim told medical staff that he was shot on Paradise Valley Road, and added that his injury is non-life-threatening.

SDPD's Street Gang Unit is investigating the shooting, and is asking those with information to call 619-531-2847 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.