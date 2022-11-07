San Diego Police Investigating Carjacking, Sex Assault in Encanto

San Diego police are investigating a carjacking and sexual assault in Encanto.

Just before 1 a.m. Monday, a man and woman standing outside their car near Akins Avenue Iona Drive, near the 62nd Street trolley station, were robbed at gunpoint by three men, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The sister of the female victim told NBC 7 the suspects, who the victims believe to be teenagers, pulled a gun on them and demanded money and cell phones. Police found an unspent round on the ground at the scene.

The two victims were separated as the man was forced to retrieve his cell phone from his car, according to the sister. While the woman waited with one suspect, she was forced to perform oral sex and send him money through the Apple Pay app, the sister said.

The alleged robbery and sexual assault happened across the street from Kandie Harris’s home. She was fast asleep at the time but woke up after police responded.

"I saw all these police officers blocking off this block, blocking off here and blocking off towards the Trolley station," Harris said.

Witnesses told police the three men left in a black sedan. Officers later spotted it on the road and chased the driver, but the car got away.

Harris‘s daughter is pregnant and attending college out of town but returning home soon.

"She’s coming back home for good in December to go to San Diego State so that concerns me there is something like that going on in this neighborhood," Harris said.

In an email statement sent to NBC 7, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said the department is "... using all resources at our disposal to identify and apprehend the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call the San Diego Police Department or Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.