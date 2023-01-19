San Diego Police ID Woman Who Was Fatally Stabbed in Pharmacy in College Area

San Diego Police have identified the woman who was fatally stabbed by a man who police say was later killed by officers after brandishing what appeared to be a shotgun.

The woman was identified as Mary Ellen Carter, 66, of Lakeside. Police said it's still early in the investigation to know what led to Carter's death, other than it appears the suspect and victim were co-workers or employees of the business where the incident occurred. It is also still unknown why the suspect attacked Carter, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.

San Diego police officers were first called around 4 p.m. Tuesday to a “fight” at a pharmacy at 5555 Reservoir Drive, next to Alvarado Hospital in the College Area. When officers arrived, they found a 66-year-old pharmacist locked inside with multiple stab wounds, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the case due to a policy that prevents law enforcement from conducting their own officer shooting investigation.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead, SDPD said.

Witnesses provided a license plate to investigators, leading them to the suspect's address on La Cresta Drive in the Crest community, which is in unincorporated El Cajon.

SDPD found the suspect, a 77-year-old pharmacist, near a vehicle in the backyard of the home. That encounter ended with the officers opening fire on the man.

Police shot the suspect in the backyard of his Crest home, NBC 7's Dave Summers reports.

Sheriff’s investigators told NBC 7 when police arrived, there was an altercation with the homeowner. He was in his backyard in possession of a shotgun.

They first tried a less lethal force to subdue him.

“Bean bags were deployed initially with no effect ultimately. As I said, the officers did fire their duty weapons. One handgun and one rifle," said Lt. Chris Steffen from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Homicide Department.

No officers were injured in the incident and the stabbing suspect did not fire at officers, officials said. The shooting was recorded on the two officers' body cameras, investigators said.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.