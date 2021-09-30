cold case

San Diego Police ID Woman in 21-Year Cold Case, Search for New Leads

By City News Service

An undated image of homicide victim Nicole Weis.
San Diego Police Deparment

Investigators are seeking the public's help Thursday to generate leads in a decades-old case involving the death of a woman who remained unidentified until last year.

On Jan. 24, 2000, San Diego Fire Department firefighters found the body of 21-year-old Nicole Weis wrapped in burning cardboard secured with a rope in the parking lot of the College Avenue Baptist Church, 4747 College Ave., according to the San Diego Police Department.

No suspects have been named, and up until last year, the victim was unknown to police.

In 2020, investigators used investigative genetic genealogy -- technology previously unavailable -- to identify Weis, Officer Mark Herring said.

Anyone who knew Weis or has information relating to her murder was asked to call the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293, or anonymously using Crime Stoppers, (888) 580-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

cold caseSan DiegoSDPDHomicidenicole weis
