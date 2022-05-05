San Diego Police Asking for Public's Help Identifying Prowler in College Area

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a prowler in the College Area, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday.

According to SDPD, a man followed a woman into her backyard on Mary Lane during the day on April 27. The woman went into her home and locked the door, but the man stayed in the backyard for about 15 minutes, police said.

During that time, the man peered through windows and even attempted to open several doors to the home before leaving, according to police.

The woman and several roommates were inside the home during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the San Diego Police or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.