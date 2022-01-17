San Diego Police Ask For Help Locating Missing Teen

The San Diego Police Department is looking for help finding a missing and at-risk 19-year-old who last had contact with her family four days ago.

Serena Stevens, 19, was reported missing to SDPD Monday. Family members say they last spoke with her Jan. 13.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

On Jan. 12, Stevens told her sister she was headed to the beach to sleep, SDPD said. That was the same day Stevens traveled to San Diego from New York.

Stevens posted photos and videos of the coast, possibly of Ocean Beach, to her social media accounts, according to SDPD.

SSDPD described Stevens as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, about 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Anyone with information can call SDPD at (619) 531-2000 and reference case #22-500059.