San Diego Police Arrest Man Suspected of Starting a Brush Fire in Linda Vista

The San Diego Police arrested a man Friday on suspicion of starting a brush fire in Linda Vista earlier in the week.

Jacob Wickline, 47, was arrested in the area of 6700 Gifford Way near where the first reported fire was on June 15, police said.

The Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) is still actively investigating other fires in the area to determine if they are related or if they were committed by the same person.

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to neighbors about their fears about fires possibly spreading to the nearby canyon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A handful of brush fires and one boat fire have been discovered over the last week in Linda Vista.

On Wednesday, San Diego police were called to a brush fire just west of Skateworld off of Linda Vista Road and Gifford Way at about 5 a.m. Minutes later, police spotted a second fire nearby. And, two minutes after that, a boat was found on fire further south on Kelly Street. At least $2,000 worth of damage was done to the boat, Sgt. Rick Pechin added.

Another brush fire was reported near Friars Road about an hour-and-a-half later. Pechin said police are still investigating whether that fire is connected to the string of suspected arsons earlier that morning.

On Thursday morning, a fifth fire was reported in the brush about a mile north of Wednesday's fires. A witness reported a man walking in the canyon at the time but investigators have not yet determined if the individual could have started the fire, Pechin said.

An investigation is ongoing.