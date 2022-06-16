San Diego Police Searching for Arsonist on Fire ‘Spree' in Linda Vista

San Diego investigators believe someone is intentionally starting fires in the Linda Vista area after a handful of brush fires and one boat fire were discovered over the last two days.

SDPD Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) Sgt. Rick Pechin said at least three of the five fires reported in the area over the last two days are connected, and two others may be as well. An investigation is ongoing.

The first fires happened on Wednesday within a time span of about five minute time span -- what investigators consider a "spree," Pechin said.

"We believe these are all related based on the time frames and the short distance from each other," Pechin said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

San Diego police were called to a brush fire just west of Skateworld off of Linda Vista Road and Gifford Way at about 5 a.m. Minutes later, police spotted a second fire nearby. And, two minutes after that, a boat was found on fire further south on Kelly Street. At least $2,000 worth of damage was done to the boat, Pechin added.

Another brush fire was reported near Friars Road about an hour-and-a-half later. Pechin said police are still investigating whether that fire is connected to the string of suspected arsons earlier that morning.

On Thursday morning, a fifth fire was reported in brush about a mile north of Wednesday's fires. A witness reported a man walking in the canyon at the time but investigators have not yet determined if the individual could have started the fire, Pechin said.

A suspect has not been apprehended or even identified and police have very little to work with so far, but Pechin assures that police are actively investigating these cases. Anyone with information should contact police.