San Diego PD investigating deputy-involved shooting in East County

A large law-enforcement presence is on the scene after a deputy-involved shooting in Spring Valley.

The shooting took place Friday afternoon in the 900 block of Leland Street in Spring Valley, a neighborhood of tightly packed single-story residential homes.

Few details are available about the incident, but the San Diego County Sheriff's Department tweeted out that there "is no danger to the community" in the wake of the shooting.

Officials also urged people to avoid the area while San Diego police conduct their investigation of the shooting of the other law-enforcement agency under the Countywide Memorandum of Agreement.