Spring Valley

San Diego PD investigating deputy-involved shooting in East County

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department tweeted out that there "is no danger to the community" in the wake of the shooting

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large law-enforcement presence is on the scene after a deputy-involved shooting in Spring Valley.

The shooting took place Friday afternoon in the 900 block of Leland Street in Spring Valley, a neighborhood of tightly packed single-story residential homes.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Few details are available about the incident, but the San Diego County Sheriff's Department tweeted out that there "is no danger to the community" in the wake of the shooting.

Officials also urged people to avoid the area while San Diego police conduct their investigation of the shooting of the other law-enforcement agency under the Countywide Memorandum of Agreement.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Spring Valley
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us