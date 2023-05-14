San Diego Mother Pleads For Liver Donor to Save Her Baby's Life

From the moment Misty and Salvador Alvarez found out the exciting news they were pregnant with triplets, it's come hand in hand with a lot of fear.

It was during in vitro diagnostics, that doctors found one of their triplets suffered from biliary atresia, a rare liver disease.

“What it is, is a blockage in her liver,” explained Alvarez. "All of her bile ducts were blocked.”

It resulted in baby Esme’s first surgery at just 4 months old.

“I'm constantly in and out of the hospital,” said Alvarez. “We spent seven weeks straight, just her and I, in the hospital. I only see the babies once or twice a week. And then every time we go in and out, they’re not allowed to visit.”

The fraternal triplets are living very different lives. Salvador Jr. and Everlynn are both showing early signs of cerebral palsy while their sister Esme is in desperate need of a liver transplant.

How does this mother stay strong?

“I have to for her, for my other ones,” said Alvarez. “I have my moments but you have to be strong, you have to be her voice. You have to advocate for her.”

Salvador and Everylynn are currently undergoing therapy while Esme awaits her life-saving donor.

“She 100% needs a liver to safe her life,” said Alvarez.

The ideal candidate would be 18 to 40 years old with type B or O blood — but they have yet to be found.

Meanwhile, the family is doing what they can to make Esme feel as comfortable as possible, which isn't hard because, despite her condition, Esme is full of life and energy.

“She's very happy, always smiling, no matter what she goes through,” said Alvarez.

Esme is a strong, resilient baby fighting for a chance to survive.

If you would like to get in touch with the family, you can email them at misty.alvarez15@yahoo.com.