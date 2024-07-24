San Diego mayoral candidate Larry Turner unveils plan to house homeless veterans

The homeless crisis is one of San Diego's biggest challenges and is likely going to be a major issue in the race for mayor.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has been backing a shelter in the Middletown area, which can accommodate as many as 1,000 beds. His challenger, Marine veteran Larry Turner, unveiled Wednesday his plan for a shelter to house more than 300 veterans.

Turner believes the proposed veteran shelter on the H Barracks site would be the first step in helping more people get off the streets.

“This is going to add 350 beds, and I’m doing this before I’m the mayor,” Turner said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

He is making addressing homelessness a major part of his campaign to become the city's next mayor.

“When I go around town, some people say it’s the second or the third, but everyone has it in the top three, and most have it at number one,” Turner said.

Turner said funding wouldn’t be an issue.

“There’s still money out there at the federal level. FEMA owns some of these tiny homes and actually some RV type trailers to use in the interim while we get funding from the state for the tiny homes, or what I like to call palate cabins,” Turner said.

His plan focuses on veterans, but Turner said he plans on tackling homelessness for everyone experiencing it.

“I want every homeless person off the street. When I’m mayor, that is going to happen. We are going to have a shelter bed for everybody,” Turner said.

Gloria, who is seeking another term, is pressing ahead with his plans for a shelter known as “Hope @ Vine,” which is receiving some pushback from the public.

After months of closed-door meetings, the San Diego City Council is publicly discussing the controversial proposed shelter at Kettner and Vine. NBC 7's Joey Safchik reports on July 22, 2024.

“Anyone who is opposed to this has to explain how they justify the costs associated with leaving these individuals on the streets. There is a true and significant cost to taxpayers,” Gloria said in a recent interview with NBC 7.

While Turner revealed some details for his plan to address homelessness in the veteran community, he acknowledges the plan coming to fruition largely relies on his electoral results.

“I’m positive that when I’m mayor that will happen. I am not positive that this mayor will want to do it, but I hope he does,” Turner said.

If the plan moves forward, Turner said it could be up and running within a few months.