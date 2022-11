A man was booted out of a University City supermarket Sunday evening, then came back 20 minutes later, rammed his car into the storefront and drove off, San Diego police said.

The incident occurred at the Vons store at 7788 Regents Rd., according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander John Buttle.

The man is still on the loose and police are looking for him, said SDPD.

No injuries occurred from the incident, which is being investigated as felony vandalism.