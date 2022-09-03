San Diego Lifeguards Increase Patrols for Labor Day Weekend

San Diego lifeguards have increased their staffing on Labor Day weekend to help keep the huge beach crowds safe. On Saturday morning in La Jolla lifeguards had to rescue a group of eight scuba divers.

“We have very strong ocean conditions today and because of the heat people are experiencing some exertion issues,” said Lt. Lonnie Stephens with San Diego Fire-Rescue.

“We’re on high alert. We’re up staffed not only on our beaches but in Mission Bay, which is a very crowded area also,” Stephens added.

Stephens says his team of lifeguards is making sure people stay out of hazardous areas before a rescue is necessary.

While lifeguards prepare for a long day, families are taking safety into their own hands.

“Whenever the baby is in the water, we make sure we have eyes on them. And as a grandma you’re also looking after other kids not just your own,” said Gisela Dutton, a visitor from Singapore.

Dutton says she is looking forward to a day in the sun with her 2-year-old grandson, Pierson.

“Hydrate a lot, sunblock. Keep an eye on the babies and just have fun and relax a little bit,” said Dutton

The beach on La Jolla shores was full of locals and visitors. Yaniv Lavy drove from Scottsdale, AZ to enjoy slightly, cooler temperatures, and hopefully catch some good waves on his surfboard.

“There are a lot of lifeguards here. I feel safe here. Thank God I’ve never seen a shark here,” said Lavy jokingly.

Lifeguards want to remind swimmers that many of the rip currents are not visible from the shore. It is recommended that beachgoers talk to a lifeguard to know the safe swimming areas.