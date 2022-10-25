San Diego

San Diego Humane Society Wants to Find Out Who Left 2 Dogs to Die in Oceanside

One dog died in the arms of a humane officer who was trying to get them help at the San Diego Humane Society. The other was in so much pain the humane society "had no choice but to immediately perform humane euthanasia"

By Christina Bravo

close up of dog paws.
Getty Images

Someone left two dogs to die in a shipping container at the Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside last week and the San Diego Humane Society's law enforcement team is offering a reward for tips that lead to an arrest

A $1,000 reward is being offered for anyone who helps find the person or people responsible for dumping the dogs near Jefferson Street at Lagoon View Drive on Oct. 18, the San Diego Humane Society's Humane Law Enforcement team said.

The dogs, about a-year-old shepherd mixes, were so emaciated that one died while a humane officer was carrying them to the Oceanside shelter for treatment, the humane society said. The other had to be put down shortly after because the dog was in so much pain.

“These dogs were without proper nutrition for a very long time to reach such an emaciated state,” said Chief of San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement Bill Ganley. “The fact that they were next to a shipping container leads us to believe they were intentionally dumped by the lagoon."

Whoever is responsible could be charged with felony animal abuse.

Anyone with information about the dogs, or anyone who needs help caring for pets was asked to call the San Diego Humane Society at 619-299-7012. Anyone who suspects animal cruelty or neglect should then press option 1.

