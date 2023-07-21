San Diego homeless center employee admits to embezzling over $70K in government checks

A former employee of the San Diego (Neil Good) Day Center for Homeless Adults has admitted to embezzling over $70,000 in government checks intended for unhoused individuals.

Facilitated by Father Joe’s Villages, the Day Center helps those impacted by homelessness by supplying resources such as phones, laundry and mail services — which have now been allegedly compromised.

In a federal court hearing, former employee, Charisse Elaine Alexander, 55, pleaded guilty to stealing 66 checks within the span of almost two years.

Alexander worked with the shelter in April 2021. During her employment, she allegedly — alongside her boyfriend — used her position to orchestrate a scheme that would embezzle checks that were stored in the Center’s mailroom.

These checks were mainly sent by the State of California, the Department of Veteran Affairs, the Social Security Administration and more. Fifty-six individuals so far — who are experiencing limited financial means — have been impacted by the alleged schemes, lasting from April 2021 to January 2023.

“This crime victimized dozens of individuals, many of whom may not know that they had their checks stolen,” Randy Grossman, a U.S. attorney, said. “This defendant (Alexander) exploited a position of trust and caused financial hardship to those least able to go without their retirement benefits, veteran’s pensions, tax returns and public own gain.”

By forging the signatures of the intended beneficiaries, the money allegedly stolen by Alexander and her boyfriend was withdrawn at ATM locations in California and Nevada, particularly in or near casinos.

Alexander agreed that she and her co-conspirator took a total of about $73,466.43 in stolen government money directly from their fraud conspiracy.

After a plea agreement, Alexander and her boyfriend negotiated to pay full restitution for the money stolen amongst unhoused individuals. She, however, was released on bail before her actual sentencing hearing begins, which is scheduled for Oct. 12, 2023.

With a pending sentence hearing awaiting, further investigation surrounding Alexander and her co-conspirator’s alleged embezzlement continue.

“Ms. Alexander preyed upon a vulnerable community and her criminal actions deprived (unhoused individuals) of their vital Social Security benefits,” said Gail Ennis, inspector general for the Social Security Administration. “My office will continue to investigate those who conspire to steal the Social Security benefits of others for their own gain. I thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, Jeffery D. Hill, for their work in prosecuting this case.”

If convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, Alexander faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

If you received mail from the Day Center between 2020 and 2023, contact the United States Attorney’s Office or the Social Security Fraud Hotline.